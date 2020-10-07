Makindye Ssabagabo Member of Parliament Emmanuel Kigozi Sempala Ssajalyabenne was last week left cursing after the National Unity Platform (NUP) denied him the ticket as the party flag bearer for the constituency.

Sempala was dumped in favour of David Serukenya.

NUP’s decision against the legislator would have been fine if the Kamwokya based party did not pocket his millions of shillings which they used in run their political activities.

During a weekend meeting with fellow disgruntled Democratic Party (DP) members who crossed to NUP, angry Sempala revealed that he had invested Shs170m in the party in a bid to increase his chances to be declared the flag bearer but unfortunately he was sidelined in favour of his nemesis.

According to Mulengera news website, when Sempala joined People Power/NUP, some of the party’s senior officials told him his only problem was being stingy yet his adversary Serukenya had been sowing plenty of the political seed in the Robert Kyagulanyi political activities.

He was advised it wasn’t too late and that planting a big seed was the only way he could reverse the bad reputation influential people have about him at Kamwokya.

“The problem you guys are mean yet you are going to use the NUP wave to secure your jobs for the next five years. How do you think guys who have sacrificed their all to be fully in this struggle and yet they can’t sing anymore are going to maintain themselves for the next five years?” Sempala was allegedly told.

He reluctantly agreed and parted with Shs170m which he contributed through one of the NUP pillars as his contribution towards funding party activities.

The moment Sempala accepted and confessed having been mean and declared his offer of Shs170m, one of the party officials assured him the NUP ticket would be his and sources say that however, much the very popular Serukenya provoked him, the former DP diehard remained sure the ticket would be his.

Sources say that is why he kept telling journalists he wasn’t prepared to make any comments about his name missing on the list until he officially got to hear from some people in Kamwokya that he was dumped.