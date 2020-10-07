The minister of state for labor and industrial relations who is also the MP for Rushenyi county Mwesigwa Rukutana has vowed to crash his opponents in the just concluded NRM primaries incase they attempt to stand on independent tickets in 2021 general elections.

Rukutana was last week confirmed by the NRM election Tribunal as the validly elected NRM flag bearer for MP Rushenyi County.

While speaking to our reporter, the legislator hailed the people of Rushenyi for standing with him during his trying moments.

He attributed his victory to the resolve of the voters who stood strong on the ground when he was arrested and incarcerated hundred miles away from Rushenyi and Ntungamo District at large.

Minister Rukutana is now calling upon all political rivals to forgive and forget the past and join hands together for a good future of the people of Rushenyi County as NRM constitution stipulates.

Rukutana called upon for peace and unity in Rushenyi as the constituency heals from the recent chaotic NRM primary elections.

He has already picked nomination forms for next year’s general elections as the Rushenyi county NRM flag bearer.