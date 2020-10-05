As the world celebrated teachers day on Monday, teachers operating within Kabale District have showered praise on the government of Uganda for paying their salaries,even when they weren’t working.

When Covid-19 started to ravage the world, countries including Uganda closed public places and social gatherings as one of the preventive measures aimed at stemming the spread of the pandemic.

All schools in the country were closed but government announced that teachers on payroll would continue receiving their salaries despite not working.

Geoffrey Beiñomugisha, the Chairperson of Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) in Kabale Municipality speaking during the scientific commemoration said it was necessary to appreciate government for the pay,much as they demand payrise.

“We must appreciate government for paying us,yet we haven’t been working. For six months really not sweating….it has been a big push. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t demand for more” Beiñomugisha said.

The celebrations that occurred at Kabale secondary school in Kabale Municipality attracted only forty two teachers due to covid-19 guidelines.