Radio veteran, comedian and actor Patriko Mujuuka has shared his next move after he was denied the National Unity Platform (NUP) Party ticket to run for Nakifuma Member of Parliament seat come 2021 general elections.

The CBS Emmanduso employee was among the many entertainers who were recently denied NUP ticket and many people were waiting to see his next move being that he has always been on a front row of NUP and its People Power struggle.

But being close friends with Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine the Party’s president, Mujuuka decided not to make noise after he was ditched, instead he chose to use the People Power logo on his new campaign posters.

Unlike his fellow entertainers like Kalifah Aganaga who resorted to throwing rotten eggs to the party after they were denied the ticket, Mujuuka on Wednesday shared a poster on his social media pages and confirmed that he will be running as an independent candidate, under People Power.

Several entertainers like, Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja, Victor Kamenyo, Kalifah Aganaga, Eddy Yawe, Katongole Omutongole, Joan Lule among others were also denied the NUP ticket. Although some chose to ditch the party, others are yet to communicate their next move.