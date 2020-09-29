LThe Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Patrick Mugoya, has officiated at the opening of a two days’ workshop for the induction of newly appointed Defence Attachés (DAs) from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). The function was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

Amb. Patrick Mugoya welcomed the DAs to diplomatic work and told them their roles are prime because they are Uganda’s link to the international community on the critical area of peace and security, which is important for the survival of other sectors in the country. He tipped them on the significance of cultural tolerance and the principle of non-interference on the affairs of the host nation.

“It is paramount to learn and at all times respect the values and the cultures of the receiving States. Non-interference in the affairs of the receiving States is a core value of diplomacy that you must uphold,” he said.

The workshop, which will run from 28th-29th September, is intended to bring on board the incoming DAs on what the Ministry of Foreign Service does, equip them with skills necessary for performing their roles, and to facilitate experience sharing between the incoming and outgoing DAs.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mrs. Rosette Byengoma, hailed her counterpart for organizing the workshop which she said will provide a sense of direction to the new foreign service team.

“This workshop will equip our new DAs with the requisite diplomatic ethos for efficient and effective service delivery,” she said, urging the DAs to work hard towards marketing Uganda.

In his Remarks, The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi, said that diplomacy, including Defence Diplomacy, is now increasingly becoming significant in marketing Uganda and shaping perceptions, as well as building networks and collaborations in the interest of the country. He added that executing and appropriately harvesting from the defence diplomacy roles will require them to always study to understand the big picture and the terrain.

The workshop was attended by among others the Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Chief of Personnel and Administration Maj Gen George Igumba and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.