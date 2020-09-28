The National Unity Platform (NUP) has unveiled Nabilah Naggayi Sempala as it’s flagbearer for the Kampala City Lord Mayor seat ahead of 2021 general elections.

Naggayi was confirmed on Monday after undergoing a successful assessment by the party’s vetting committee.

The current Kampala Woman Member of Parliament now replaces Kawempe North legislator who bowed out of the race last week.

A few days ago, Naggayi resorted to NUP to get a ticket to run for the position of Kampala city lord mayor.

According to Mercy Walukamba, the chairperson of the NUP election management committee, two candidates Naggayi and Kuruda Ssali applied for the ticket and were vetted over the weekend at the party offices in Kamwokya.

The move comes barely two months since the legislator was denied the ticket by FDC to contest for the same position. Naggayi had in July sought a ticket from FDC but was blocked by the party Electoral Commission for missing the nomination deadline.

The main opposition party later handed their ticket to Erias Lukwago, who is the current Kampala City Lord Mayor.