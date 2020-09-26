Former Kampala Mayor Al hajj Nasser Ntege Sebaggala is dead.

The news about his death has been revealed by the late’s son Yusuf Sebaggala Bakuuba.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un we belong to Allah, and truly to Him shall we return! My beloved father Alhaji Nasser Ntege, has passed! Let’s all pray for him! Yusuf Sebaggala Bakuuba,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Sebaggala was early this month admitted to International Hospital Kampala (IHK) where he received treatment after getting an accident at his home.

It is alleged that deceased fell in his bathroom while he was taking a shower. His family members rushed him to IHK which immediately admitted him for special treatment.

Last year, Sebaggala, 72 also fell sick and he was rushed to Kibuli Islamic hospital.

One of his family members, said the former presidential candidate started by complaining of chest pain which in the end turned out to be serious sickness.

May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.