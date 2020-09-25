Uganda Police has two people in custody for misinforming the public in the name of the force.

The two suspects who allegedly operate fake police Twitter and Facebook accounts were arrested by the force’s Electronic Counter Measures Squad.

The suspects have been using the fake accounts to post all sorts of misinformation to redicule police’s image.

According to a police statement issued on Friday, the two; Mugerwa Calvin and Ochan Allan from Kitebi and Nabweru respectively are being interrogated.

“They were found in possession of gadgets they have been using to operate these fake accounts,” Police said.

“We would like to let the public know that the CID has built a formidable electronic counter Measure and Anti-cyber Crimes team whose output will inevitably make the perpetrators endangered species.”