Renowned Facebook blogger Raymond Soulfa alias Peng Peng has claimed that he has received millions of shillings from President Yoweri Museveni through the Anti Corruption Unit head Lt Col Edith Nakalema.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, Peng Peng thanked Lt Col Nakalema and President Museveni for the money saying that the transfer was successful.

He however, stated that he was going to ‘chew’ their money but he was not ready to betray Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine- the leader of National Unity Platform as they had requested him to do.

He added that the money the President and Nakalema sent him was too little before abusing them with obscene words.

“Thank you Afande Nakalema and President Museveni. I received the money the transfer was successful but sorry for disappointing you, I cant diss Bobi Wine. Balaam your my brother but I cant allow to be hated by Ugandans. The money you gave me was too little so you and your boss go and eat your mothers’ something something,” said Peng Peng

“Bobi Wine told us to eat your money but not to betray the struggle. And I’m sorry I will not return your money.”

Peng Peng is one of Bobi Wine’s social media soldiers who attack whoever disagrees with the presidential hopeful.