Uganda has registered 145 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total cumulative confirmed infections to 5,123.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed two new covid-19 deaths.

“Two Covid-19 deaths registered today; from Jinja and Kampala. The total covid-19 deaths are now 58,” the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the total number of recoveries is 2,333.