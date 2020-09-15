State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana has been granted a bail.

Rukutana has been on remand at Kitalya Prison since September 7th on charges of attempted murder, threatening violence, assault causing bodily harm and malicious damage.

The Minister was granted a Shs4 million bail by the Ntungamo Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

“He was also ordered to deposit his passport, and his sureties were bonded at 50m not cash. He can access his passport whenever he wants to travel,” his lawyer Owen Murangira revealed.

The Minister ‘s sureties included former Information Minister Jim Muhwezi, businessman Bob Kabonero and Igara East County MP Michael Mawanda.

Last week, Rukutana was remanded to prison until 15 September, 2020 (today) after being charged with seven counts of attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, malicious damage and threatening violence.

Prosecution alleges that the Minister who is also the Rushenyi county MP on September 5, 2020 at Kagugu village in Ntungamo district, unlawfully attempted to cause the death of a one Daniel Rweburungi.

The prosecution also claims the Minister damaged the victim’s car reg number UAR 840X and also verbally threatened to kill him.

Rukutana was arrested by police in Ntungamo together with his three escorts following a shooting incident in Ruhama, Ntungamo district in which one person was seriously injured and a motor vehicle damaged during the NRM primaries a day before.

“The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition while the suspects are in detention on charges of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage,” Polly Namaye, the Deputy Police Spokesperson said.

In a video that made rounds on social media , Rukutana was seen picking an AK47 rifle from his police guard and advancing towards a car occupied by unidentified people.

The guard then quickly removed the magazine from the gun, preventing the minister from shooting people.

The incident followed unprecedented violence in Rubaare (the minister’s home town) where Rukutana is battling Naome Kabasharira in the Rushenyi NRM MP primaries.

Voting in some parts of Rushenyi, Ntungamo District, Western Uganda, were postponed over violence.

However, Rukutana defended himself saying that he was forced to pick a gun from his guard to to protect himself from armed people.

But his rivals say he was bribing people at his home which they raided to collect evidence.