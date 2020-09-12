Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo, died on Friday morning in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He was accomplished diplomat who has served his country with distinction.

According to the ministry of foreign affairs, at the time of his death, the late Ambassador Ssenyomo was the Assistant Secretary General of Economic Affairs at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat, a position he was elected to in 2018.

Who was Ambassador Ahmed Ssenyomo?

Amb. Ssenyomo was born in Kyotera, Uganda in 1952. He studied languages and Simultaneous Interpretation at Al Alzar University, Cairo, Egypt receiving a BA in 1975. He went on to earn an MA International relations in 1986 from the University of Kent, Canterbury, UK.

Upon graduating from Al Alzar University, Amb Ssenyomo served a Translator, Announcer and Writer (Swahili Section) with the Egyptian Broadcasting cooperation in Cairo from 1974 to 1975 and as a Teacher (Arabic and French) at Kololo High school where he also Headed the Islamics Department from 1975 to 1976.

He Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in April 1976, serving in various capacities as shown below:

 Apr.1976- May.1979: Third Secretary, Protocol Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kampala, Uganda

 Apr.1979- Nov.1979: Personal Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs: Ministry of Foreign affairs, Kampala, Uganda.

 Nov.1979- Oct.1982: Third Secretary, Embassy of Uganda, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Desk Officer for Political Matters Administration and Finance

 Oct.1982- Aug.1985: Head of Scholarship Program and Translation Unit Islamic Foundation for Science Technology and Development (IFSTAD), Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;

 1987- Apr.1989: Head of North Africa, Middle East and Organization of the Islamic Conference, Unit Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kampala, Uganda

 Apr.1989- Aug.1991: Chargé d ‘Affaires, Embassy of Uganda, Cairo, Egypt Oct. Oct.

 Aug.1991-Jun. 1992: Second Secretary Embassy of Uganda, Cairo, Egypt Desk Officer for Political Matters, Administration and Finance

 1992-Nov.1994: First Secretary, Acting Principal Private Secretary and Protocol Officer to the Vice President of Uganda; Office of H.E The Vice President of Uganda

 Feb.1995-Sept.1995: First Secretary, Chargé d ‘Affaires; Uganda Embassy, Washington, DC

 1995-2000: Counselor and Head of Chancery Uganda Embassy: Washington, DC; Responsible for political matters administration, and finance

 2000-to 2003: Minister Counsellor, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) and Head of Chancery, Uganda Embassy. Washington, DC; Responsible for political matters administration, and finance

 2003-to 2008: Ambassador, Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kampala, Uganda

 2009-to 2018: Ambassador, Deputy Head of Mission, Uganda Embassy Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In May 2018, Ambassador Ssenyomo was elected as the Assistant Secretary General of Economic Affairs at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretariat. He held this position until his demise today morning.

As described by colleagues, friends and subordinates, Ambassador Ssenyomo was a good boss, mentor, meticulous, gentle, slow to anger, generous, great reader, smart, polished, family man, jovial, quintessential and an accomplished Diplomat.