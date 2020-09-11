Police have recovered two dead bodies along Nakivubo Channel at Clock Tower near Total fuel station, today after a heavy downpour in Kampala City.

The two bodies were carried by flood water from different places.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the first body to be retrieved is of female juvenile aged 12 years, identified as Namazzi Alyera, a resident of Nsambya Kitooro, Makindye Division, Kampala Capital City.

“Its alleged that Namazzi was playing with her friends during the rain and their ball fell in the trench. She tried to remove the ball, but the water overpowered her and swept her away,” Onyango said in a statement on Friday.

Her body was swept up to Clock Tower, where a boda boda rider saw it and informed the police.

” Police went and retrieved the body.

While still carrying on their work, another body appeared and it was also removed.

The body was not identified but it is of a male adult.”