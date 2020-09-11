Police in Mukono are investigating a case of burglary and theft that took place in Nakago Cell, Ntawo, Ward Central Division Mukono Municipality. The incident happened on Thursday night on 10th September 2020 around 9:00pm.

It is alleged that two thugs armed with two new pangas and dressed in casual clothes with face masks, attacked the home of the head of Uganda Media Centre Ofwono Opondo, who was not at home at the time, his wife Jane Nalukwago Opondo and their two daughters were in the seating room watching TV.

According to Mrs Opondo, the thugs entered the house through the main gate, which has no guards and was only bolted without a padlock.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said the armed thugs moved to the master bedroom with the three victims where they broke open the wardrobes.

“In one of the wardrobes, there was a handbag of Jane Opondo with Shs30,000 that they moved out with and her small feature mobile phone Nokia black.It has been established that power had gone off in the whole parish at the time the thugs entered the house, “Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Friday.

” They later fled the scene without injuring anyone in the family.Police later responded to the scene, the hunt for the thugs started right away.The black Nokia phone that had been reported stolen from Mrs Opondo was also recovered a few metres away from Mr Opondo’s house.The intent of the thugs is yet to be known.”

Earlier today, while addressing journalists at his home on what really transpired during the raid, the government spokesperson said after putting his family members at ransom, the assailants took off with his Shs6 million which he had kept in his wardrobe.