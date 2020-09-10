The former minister without portfolio Abdul Nadduli has warned President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni that if he continues to disregard their pieces of advice he will follow the same route his predecessors took.

Nadduli passed his caution message to NRM National Chairperson during an interview with Delta TV on Thursday where he said that the President is doing exactly what they were fighting against. Naduli said that he lost four sons during the war which brought the current government into power and he would not sit back seeing the party’s core values being changed in favour of a few people.

“The opposition has nothing to do with the collapse of NRM, no, in fact, these young boys are playing their own politics like how we were in the 1980s, but what made us win the war was because of the disorganisation in Obote’s camps and this is what am seeing right now in our party. And the recent primaries were a good example for us to learn from. The good thing I have always been speaking about how our leaders in the party have left the original values we had,” The senior presidential advisor said.

He added that President Museveni needs to look and see where they have gone wrong when it’s still early by restoring the original values.

“During Obote’s reign, we witnessed people from other regions coming here to represent us in Parliament, it’s the same thing we see here and people come from nowhere that I want to be a member of Parliament here in the central and the leader is keeping silent, this is going to cause a problem. The party has given full mandate to one person which is wrong also, he can’t be the only person to solve the whole problem of the party and yet he is the same person commanding who should contest where and how.”

Nadduli whose son Jakana Sulaiman Nadduli was defeated by Syda Bbumba in the party primaries for Nakaseke Central parliamentary seat alleges, that if President Museveni does not deal with the mafias that have penetrated the party, he will end up being eaten.

“We have let many dangerous people into the party leadership including the so-called mafias, for example in my constituency Syda had moved away with the voter register that is why maybe Museveni had to make that late announcement but also she had already gained other state machinery from those big wigs in the party which helped her to win by cheating, this is dangerous to the growth of our party.”

Nadduli however, vowed that if Dr Tanga Odoi, the chairman NRM Electoral Commission goes ahead and endorses the victory of Bbumba, his son will come as an independent in the general election.

“If Dr Tanga does not come out and sort out this I will tell him to contest on an independent ticket, he is a Ugandan, what stops him? However, for the good of the party, I advise our party, national chairman, to go back to the original ways and revise how we used to select the leader before we changed to NRM. Also, he should stop doing things as if he is helping us yet he knows very well that’s putting us in a danger.If you know very well that people don’t like your candidate why do you force them to vote him or her,” Nadduli wondered.