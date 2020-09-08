Musician turned politician Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has successfully managed to launch his political command office in Mengo, Balintuma road.

Unlike the first office launch attempt which ended in chaos, rubber bullets and lots of teargas, today’s event has been very organised and this explains why it managed to be a success.

The Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful said that this office will be his command centre during the 2021 general elections, and everything about his political bid should be reported/taken to that office.

For a peaceful day, on Monday the singer gave out invitation letters to a selected group of people to attend this event. Chameleone also disclosed that he had a meeting with police authorities who guided him on how to make the day a success.

“Today we have agreed with the police authorities to hold a scientific opening of our office, Command Centre tomorrow Tuesday 2020 staring 9:30. This invitation serves you as our revered guest to this maiden function,” he shared Monday on his social media pages.

Recently the police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that they stopped Chameleone’s first office launch event because he had not followed the Covid-19 health guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Health, for the venue was over crowded, with zero social distance and people not wearing their face masks.