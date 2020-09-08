Four time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has appealed to Uganda and international community to rescue Ugandan girls stranded in Saudi Arabia.

“There are various desperate groups of Ugandan women that have been crying out for help from different locations in Saudi Arabia for several months now. They’re all a part of the women being exported to do odd jobs,” Besigye said in a Facebook post on Monday.

He noted that the particular women and girls say that they’ve been locked up in a store, without any food or water supply for some days. They say that they depend on water from the toilet!

“Their country of origin, Uganda, doesn’t seem to be paying any attention. Ugandan and international NGOs should take up the matter and do the needful to save these very desperate people,” the former Forum for Democratic Change president asserted.

He added that the Saudi Arabia authorities should be formally engaged to get them to intervene and help rescue the victims and similarly trapped people.