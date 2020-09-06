The National party Chairman of the National Resistance Movement Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has ordered Uganda Police Force to conduct investigations into the recently concluded party primaries that were marred with violence, vote rigging and bribery.

On Friday, NRM conducted its primary elections, however, they had a lot of irregularities.

Following the ugly display and increasing number of complaints raised by some party members, President Museveni on Saturday called for an investigation over the matter.

In his letter, Museveni said, “There those thieves who stole the power of the people through buying voters and intimidating them, changing the results, violence on people and transporting non-resident voters to vote in areas where they are supposed to be. Such actions can easily be dealt with.

“All those who changed DR forms were braking laws and in case they are found guilty the law is very clear, they will be sentenced to 3-5 years in jail. However, even those ready to witness must present credible pieces of evidence because in case we found that their evidence was fake we shall also apprehend them.”

Museveni also noted that he will not let violence to take over his party and whoever was involved must face the law.

However, despite his directives to Police to investigate the irregularities, some party members put the blame on the President saying that his orders of allowing people whose names were not in the party register to vote, brought a lot of confusion in the party.

On Thursday prior to the elections, Gen Museveni passed a directive allowing party members to vote as long they are above 18 years despite the fact they are not registered in the yellow book. This decree was contradicting with the first order which was passed by the NRM electoral Commission chairman Tango Odoi which was barring those whose names are not in the register (Yellow Book) to participate in elections.

Members who lost elections said that most people who participated in elections were not in the voters register while others were transported from different areas.

Najjembe Frolence Rosemary Mbabali who was contesting for Gomba East parliamentary seat and lost to Emmanuel Kalule Sengo has vowed to return the party card and contest as an independent in the forthcoming general elections if the results of her constituency are not cancelled.

“In many places, my agents were beaten and in other places, my supporters were intimidated, if the party does not cancel these results I will return their ticket and I contest independently then the people’s court will decide,” he said.