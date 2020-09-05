The Central Motor Club has elected its new leadership during its annual general meeting held today at Kabira country club in Kampala.

Shaym Kotecha was elected new club chairperson deputized by Kaketto Sayid.

During the meeting, a total of sh102 million was been raised by members to support the activities of the club.

Speaking shortly to the press after the general meeting, Shaym Kotecha has noted that one of his major focuses in office will be promoting gender balanced sport and growing the sport in a more organised manner.

Rajiv Ruparelia was alected the new chairperson board of trustees for the club.

Other members on the board of trustees include Christakis Fitidis as vice chairperson, Nelson Walusimbi in the capacity of treasurer among others.

Rajiv said he was optimistic that members will continue with the spirit of raising adequate resources for the club.