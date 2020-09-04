The NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi has suspended the party elections for Bukono County following the gruesome murder of an agent belonging to State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza.

The agent was killed on Friday morning.

According to Dr. Tanga Odoi, the party has decided to suspend all electoral proceedings in the area as the search for Namuganza agent’s killers continues.

“I have suspended elections in the Bukono constituency because Persis Namuganza’s agent was killed this morning. We have sent police to arrest anyone connected to that killing,” Dr Odoi said.

Namuganza, the area MP is facing stiff competition from Emmanuel Maganda Katoko, the brother of the State Minister for Agriculture Aggrey Bagiire. Katoko is also the current speaker of Namutumba district.