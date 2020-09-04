Stephen Wako, one of the NRM contenders for Kigulu South in Iganga district has died on Friday morning.

Wako was involved in an accident yesterday at Kakira sugar while he was travelling to Jinja town.

He was reportedly rushed to Jinja hospital where he has been pronounced dead today morning at 5am.

Waako who has been the diocesan lands and estates officer was supposed to face off with incumbent area MP Andrew Kaluya and Milton Muwuma.