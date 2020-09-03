Social media is one of the most dangerous tools that the diehards of Bobi Wine are using to attack and abuse whoever disagrees with the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader.

One of the people who have several ‘scars’ from Bobi Wine’s social media warriors is the four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye who has on various occasions disrespected ever since the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament expressed his desires to join the presidential race.

The recent one to test the venom of these warriors is veteran journalist Bbwaddene Basajjamivule who was abused, disrespected, his photos cropped and edited into irritating and disgusting figures.

A source within the Kamwokya based NUP party said, “NUP is amorphous and on social media, everybody has his right to express his thoughts, we have no control of those who speak outside NUP.”

However, some senior politicians and elders whose support was entirely towards the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament have advised and cautioned him that if he can’t stop the ongoing war of abusing whoever disagrees with him, they will also leave him.

One of the NUP members who preferred anonymity, told this website that if Bobi Wine does not come on the drawing board with his handlers and find a way forward on how to handle the issue of his supporters who have made it a job to abuse, he will lose support.

“When Mengo destroyed his Busabala beach, the same young people attacked our Kabaka, that is my first time to see a young girl on Youtube abusing Kabaka in affluent Luganda. All my years I had never seen or heard that. But when Bobi Wine came out and asked them to respect the dignity of Kabaka and stop abusing Mengo people, they stopped immediately, in fact, some of them apologised. The only way Bobi Wine can save himself is by coming out and distance himself from them frankly and stop them from abusing people using his party name.

“My biggest problem with Bobi Wine is that he waits for things to get worse and then comes out to speak. In politics, damage control has never been a tool for winning the game because everyone perceptive things differently. Secondly given his background, calling himself Ghetto president, people have branded them goons and Bayayes, such actions of using vulgar, crude and abusive language prove that they are goons and Bayaye. Therefore he has to come out and clear his image otherwise he is helping his opponents to cultivate on this weakness of his social media boys,” he said.

During an interview on NBS TV on Tuesday, two NUP MP Betty Nambooze and Allan Ssewanyana also expressed concern that their principal has to come out and cease this fire of abusing his opponents because it’s doing more harm than good to both the principal and those leaders belonging to the party.

Nambooze–the Mukono Municipality lawmaker said that she has been seeing this vice since and it prompted her to write down a comprehensive document which she will present to Bobi Wine very soon.

“It’s a comprehensive document based on research and I have put a lot of time to put down my thoughts for my leader to address as far as sanity is concerned in the party I belong too,” said Nambooze.

The Makindye West legislator Ssewanyana noted that the repetitive abuses NUP supporters poured towards Dr Kizza Besigye have created an environment that Bobi Wine is against Besigye and also they show NUP as a stubborn party that respects nobody.

“The same group has been deceiving the country how Dr Besigye is a project of Mr Museveni which is untrue. How can anyone say such a thing about an honourable man who has sacrificed his entire adult life to making Uganda a better-governed country for more than 35 years? It’s something that angered many of us who know Dr. Besigye but he has never left the struggle or complained to anyone simply because they have abused and said all these nasty things against him however we need to stop this,” he said.

According to a classified source from the National Resistance Party, Bobi Wine’s coming had been welcomed by many ready and potential leaders, however, the way he has failed to manage his agemates, it has made many prominent leaders fear joining him.

“There are very many leaders from NRM who are willing to join Bobi Wine in the struggle but if he fails to stop his social media boys, they will not show up because if Bobi Wine has failed to show his authoritative muscles towards these young people who use vulgar and abusive language, how will he manage to run a nation of more than 40 million people,” he said.