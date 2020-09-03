The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Commission has postponed party primaries for Mawogola West County over violence.

In a letter to the Sembabule District Elections Officer, the NRM EC chairman Dr Tanga Odoi said they have decided to take up such a decision after a complaint regarding violence orchestrated against one of the aspiring candidates Bangirana Anifa Kawooya.

“We make reference to complaint by Hon Bangirana Anita Kawooya and the Commission’s sitting on the 3rd September 2020 in presence of Hon Sekabito Joseph Kitayimbwa and Hon Bangirana Anifa Kawooya and upon hearing both sides about the complaint regarding the violence orchestrated against Hon Bangirana Anifa Kawooya.

“The commission under MIN. NRM EC 029/2020 has decided to postpone the NRM Primary elections for Member of Parliament Mawogola West County constituency to a date which shall be communicated,” Dr Tanga said in a letter on Thursday.

He added that this has been done to allow the NRM Electoral Commission time to investigate the complaint and to enable Ms Kawooya attend the necessary medical attention.

” The rest of the Primary elections in Sembabule district(ie for Woman Member of Parliament and other constituencies except Mawogola West County) shall continue as planned for 4 September 2020.”