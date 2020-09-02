Events Promoter Andrew Mukasa Alfonso popularly known as Bajjo Events has accused the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Bobi Wine of being a hypocrite who has abandoned most of his close associates in the struggle.

During an interview with Bukedde TV on Wednesday, Bajjo said he has been there for Bobi Wine-real name Robert Kyagulanyi through thick and thin but he is so dissapointed that he has decided to turn his back on him to the extent of refusing to pick his calls.

“Bobi Wine is my friend, I love you so much but reduce on your pride and regulate the word being told to you by some people. What you should know is that you need everybody,” angry Bajjo disclosed.

“Bobi Wine, Uganda is for all of us. We have been with you since the beginning of the struggle. We thought we are fighting for the country but you are taking a different route. The one who speaks against you, is taken to be a bad person. I have sent Fred Nyanzi to you on several occasions, I have called you several times but you don’t pick my calls, you don’t respond to my whatsapp messages.”

Bajjo further revealed that he has decided to give up on politics so that he concetrates on helping poor Ugandans.

“I’m a very intelligent man, if I join NRM now, Museveni will automatically give me a job. Just imagine if Bajjo, Abtex, Full Figure and Basajjamivule join hands we can bring Uganda down. But for now, I’m going to be helping poor Ugandans to better their lives. “