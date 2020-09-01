Ruparelia Foundation through Kampala Parents School has today donated 10 computers to African Institute for Investigative Journalism to facilitate home-based learning as schools remain closed due to Covid-19.

The donation was handed over to Mr Solomon Sserwanja the Institute’s Executive Director by Mr. Rajiv Ruparelia one of the directors of Ruparelia Foundation who was also represented by Mrs. Daphine Kato the Principal Kampala Parents School and Mr. Gareth Onyango the General Manager Premier Advertising.

While handing over the computers, Mr Onyango said the donation by Ruparelia Foundation is meant to support E-learning in schools in order to help students access classwork and digital learning resources online while schools are closed.

He noted that Ruparelia Foundation recognizes the importance of education and they are committed to help support the mission by giving back to the communities.

On his part, Mr Sserwanja thanked Ruparelia Foundation for extending a hand and said that the computers will help the beneficiaries to access technology and continue with their classes during the lockdown.

African Institute for Investigative Journalism is a media organization focusing on providing investigative journalism a home on the African continent.