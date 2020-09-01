A top Chinese restaurant in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has closed shop in the heart of Kampala, leaving six staff jobless, and a number of suppliers heartbroken.

Shanghai Restaurant also known as Shangri-La Hotel closed its operations at the legendary Kampala Club in Nakasero on August 31. It will for now keep its Muyenga presence as it moots online operations.

This is a sad ending for a romantic place which served chinese food to patrons who enjoyed a meal at this posh restaurant for more than 30 years.

Covid-19 is bringing down a curtain on a number of businesses. Most affected are schools, entertainment spots, hotels, to name but a few.