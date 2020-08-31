After unveiling rocket mouthed journalist Bbwaddene Basajjamivule, the ruling National Resistance Movement party could yet again add to the number of it’s ever growing recruits from the Kamwokya based National Unity Paltform (NUP) opposition party.

Unconfirmed reports coming in reveal that President Museveni chief fisherman Balaam Barugahara could yet again be on the verge of landing a very big fish for his master in the name of none other than the popular NUP singer Hillary Kiyaga aka Hilderman.

The Mazongoto singer was set to challenge Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde for the Mawokota MP seat before he reportedly chickened out in favor of a mega deal dangled before him by the cunning Museveni fixer Balaam.

It has been reported that the powerful Minister had over the last few months courted the events promoter Balaam in a bid to convince him plead with Hilderman to drop his parliamentary bid in exchange for some juicy offer from the ruling side.

After a long period of playing hard to get, we have established that Hilderman, one of the few musicians that have stayed by Bobi Wine’s side through thin and thick has finally succumbed to Balaam’s trickery, giving up on his strong ally in the process.

It’s also reported that Mr Kiyaga was set to meet the President in the past couple of days but the busy political schedule with the CEC and this week’s NRM primaries have continuously led to the deferral of the program.

We have since learnt that a meeting between Hilderman and the President is on schedule before a mega announcement that would most certainly leave the NUP boss – Bobi Wine nursing a broken spine.