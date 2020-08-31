Earlier today, rocket mouthed political journalist Bbwaddene Basajjamivule was unveiled as a new recruit for the ruling party-National Resistance Movement bringing his famed membership to the Kamwokya based National Unity Platform party to an agonizing end.

Mivule had over the last couple of months identified himself as one of the most fierce regime critics, with his usual anti Banyankore verbal attacks causing a stir among those in power.

He was arrested a couple of weeks ago and detained on allegations of spreading harmful sectarian propaganda likely to bread civil unrest.

On his release, this particular man would turn his verbal missiles against his comrades at Kamwokya whom he accused of deserting him during the troubled moment under the military attack.

He singled out the ethnic Baganda for not doing anything to get to his rescue even when they knew he had been arrested for advancing their cause.

The visibly irritated Basajjamivule would go on to mention members from the various tribes in the country that had stood with him in this particular moment of need, which included some Basoga, Banyankore and a Mugishu lawyer while his fellow Baganda looked the other way.

He further showed remorse for Frank Gashumba whom he said had played a pole role in ensuring his release in coordination with a certain UPDF Brigadier.

In another Facebook live session, Basajjamivule pointed out the Sisimuka Uganda leader as one of the key architects behind his peace deal with the Banyankore whom he had numerously castigated as corrupt land grabbers.

He was trying to explain his earlier decision to apologise to the ruling tribe and withdraw the accusation that they were the landgrabers he was always referring to in the usual attacks that had made him a darling among the anti Government Ugandans.

For his role in the Mivule deal happen, Gashumba, an opposition diehard could need to do more than just the usual talking to convince the public on where his loyalty lies – of either the ruling side or genuinely on the opposition side.