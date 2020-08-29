Police in Kisoro District has in detention the Bufumbira South legislator Sam Bitangaro for àllegedly holding a public rally,which is contrary to the guidelines set up to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Uganda.

According to security sources, Hon Bitangaro, a member of ruling party NRM held a rally on Wednesday, 26/08/2020 at Kabindi Playground in Nyarusiza Subcounty Kisoro District that attracted many people and failed to observe social distance.

The Kisoro District Police Commander Superintendent of Police Ruhunde Christopher directed Nyarusiza Police Post to swing in action and dispersed the rally.

However, due to bad terrain of the area, Police responded and found when the gathering had already been done when Bitangaro had talked to people briefly and continued to other Villages of the same Sub county.

The DPC then deployed more officers on ground who prevented further gatherings at Buhangura, Karambi, Mubande and Bushoka Trading centres all in Nyarusiza Subcounty.

Efforts to have Bitangaro arrested went futile as he switched off his known phone numbers after he learnt that he was being hunted by Police. His Political Assistant Mr. Senzoga’s phone numbers also went unanswered.

He was on Friday evening traced and eventually arrested and is now detained at Kisoro CPS pending Court charges.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

According to the guidelines set up by the ministry of health, all political campaigning should be done via media channels.

Bitangaro will be charged with doing a negligent act likely to spread an infectious disease and disobedience of lawful orders.

This case has been registered at Kisoro police under file number CRB:511/2020.