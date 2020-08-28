The issue of the red beret is back on the table as President Yoweri Museveni orders the authorities handling Political Parties in the the country to address it as soon as possible.

The red beret is the signature headgear of supporters of People Power and the National Unity Platform (NUP) which are both led by the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi commonly known as Bobi Wine.

However, last year in September, the government designated it as the official military clothing, and according to the then Army spokesman Brig. Richard Karemire, any member of the public landed on wearing the red beret would be jailed.

This move was seen as a direct attack on the Bobi Wine and his supporters and several people were arrested but later were released due to loopholes in the law the army was using to condemn them. Slowly by slowly the move which was orchestrated by the army went silent and supporters of Bobi Wine up now are wearing the red beret freely.

Now, the Commander in Chief of Uganda’s armed forces, Gen Museveni wants the Electoral Commission to sort out these issues clearly, logically and legally. In his social media statement on Thursday, Museveni said that civilians should not mix politics with army attires because politics is about arguments and peaceful dialogue but not war.

“There is the issue of red-berets by Bobi-Wine’s group. The ones handling issues of political parties should address this, first, logically and, then legally. I do not want to put on the green beret of UPDF for politics. Politics is peaceful dialogue or arguments but not for war attire. It is the brown shirts of Hitler who used to put on berets,” he said.

The President also warned enemies of Uganda who are being misguided by foreigners who desire to destabilize the East African country. He promised that he will defeat them comfortably.

“These groups have been in collusion with foreign enemies to infiltrate groups with guns to kill demonstrators and say that the Government is the one killing them. We are patiently following up those. You remember the piki piki riding killers that killed Abiriga, Kirumira, 8 Kiggundu etc.? We have defeated them and we shall unearth them,” he said.