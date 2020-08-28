The Ntungamo Municipality Member of Parliament Gerald Karuhanga Kafureeka has warned political actors against instigating political violence that can lead to torturing and beating of innocent citizens ahead of 2021 general elections.

Karuhanga emphasized the importance of peace and unity before, during and after the polls because there is life after election where one complements each other.

He made these remarks on Thursday during the Requiem Mass of late Atananzio Kayumbu a father to Dr James Katureebe the proprietor of Katureebe pharmacy Ntungamo in Nyamirembe II Kiyoora Ruhaama county Ntungamo District.

He said that the Ntungamo district and the country at large need leaders who are able to display political maturity instead of conflicts that may fuel political violence and hatred amongst voters.

Hon Karuhanga hailed the late Atananzio Kayumbu for being a hard working and peace loving citizen and thanked his children for nursing him.

Karuhanga last month officially joined the Alliance for National Transformation part-ANT, which was founded by former Forum for Democratic Change president Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

The chairperson Ntungamo District Dennis Singahache urged parents to embrace the education of their children if they are to have great people to bury them decently.

In his comforting words during requiem Mass the Sacred Heart Ntungamo town catholic parish priest Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime reminded believers not to let their heart be troubled because there is time for everything.

The late Atananzio Kayumbu aged 85 years succumbed to lung cancer, liver and Kidney complications.

He survived with 18 children, 108 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.