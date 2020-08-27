Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Party, and Norbert Mao’s Democratic Party, are not about to stop fighting over politicians standing on their tickets.

Since a group of politicians defected from DP to NUP, Mao has not been sleeping.

Now it has emerged Mao wants to consolidate his Masaka footing by keeping Engineer Richard Sebamala who was earlier seen hobnobbing with Kyagulanyi’s People Power.

Sebamala, standing against Vice President, Mzee Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, in Bukoto Central, has a few days left to choose a ticket to run on.

NUP expect him to run on their ticket, to consolidate their Masaka popularity since a group led by Mathias Mpuuga crossed to Kamwokya.

Sebamala, a popular new entrant into Bukoto Central politics has taken Masaka by surprise. He has built his wings on youth and women who say the engineer has been supporting development projects in their area without having any office.

Whereas Ssekandi is being challenged in his party’s primaries by Seremba Godfrey Mayanja aka Nkoko and Ddembe Frederick Luswata aka Kipapaali, our source says the Veep is only worried about Sebamala.

This explains why his hand is traced in Sebamala’s recent arrest and detention in Kitalya prison over trumped up charges. Sebamala was arrested over a nonpayment of a car from a car bond in Kampala. The politician says it was an attempt to character-assassinate him.

“I am not bothered by that. I saw Ssekandi’s aide Jamilu Kivumbi being the first to post about my arrest. He had all file details and was physically present at court with a group of journalists to see me off to prison. The charges against Sebamala had already been advised by court eight months to be sorted amicably.”