Dfcu Bank announced that their Lugogo branch will be temporarily closed after five of their staff members tested positive for covid-19.

In a Wednesday statement, dfcu Bank said it opted to close its branch to mitigate the risk of further infections.

The affected staff have been accorded the requisite medical and psychosocial support, the bank said in a statement.

“All exposed colleagues in the branch are undergoing tests and will be required to self-isolate for a period of 14 days,” reads an excerpt.

Tracking of all possible contacts is also underway and the Bank is working with the Ministry of Health to facilitate the process of having the requisite tests carried out.

“As a precautionary measure, the Branch has been temporarily closed to mitigate the risk of further infection to other staff, customers and the public, and will reopen after undergoing thorough decontamination and cleaning in line with the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures,” management noted.

To date, Uganda has 2,524 cumulative confirmed cases, 1,268 recoveries and 26 deaths.