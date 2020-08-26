Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for three others, who have been defrauding people in and around Wakiso District on pretense that they are National Drug Authority officials.

The suspects were using motor vehicle registration number UBG 334A to defraud attendants from different clinics and pharmacies around Wakiso District.

Police were notified about the criminal acts and CCTV Command Center at Nateete were tasked to follow the said vehicle since 27/07/2020.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, operators of CCTV cameras have been trailing them until 24/08/2020 when one suspect was arrested using a combination of forces of CCTV cameras, Traffic and Field Forces Unit.

“The vehicle was also impounded at Kawempe. We are releasing this footage requesting the public to positively identify the three suspects who escaped arrest,” Onyango said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In the video, the big man in necktie, a woman with face mask and a brown lady took off. The suspect in custody is called Orombo Dawson. The criminals use ladies to pretend to be National Drug Authority officials.”