The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has blamed absenteeism of Ministers from plenary sittings for the slow progress of the institution’s work.

While chairing the House on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, the Speaker said the Ministers always blame Parliament for ‘sitting’ on government work and yet they do not show up for plenary sittings to handle government business.

Only the Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Beti Kamya and the Minister of State for Water, Ronald Kibuule were in attendance and insufficient to handle the numerous items on the Order Paper, Parliament’s official agenda.

Most of the items which required ministers from various sectors were deferred. They include: – The Labour Disputes (Arbitration and Settlement) Amendment Bill, 2019; The Inland Water Transport Bill, 2020 and The National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Others are The Accreditation for Conformity Assessment Bill, 2018; The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and motions for Reconsideration of The Genetic Engineering Regulatory Bill, 2018 and The National Local Content Bill, 2020 as returned by H.E the President in accordance with Article 91(3) (B) of the Constitution and Rule 142 of the Rules of Procedure among others.

Whilst hon. Nankabirwa apologised for the Executive’s absence in the House, Dokolo Woman MP, hon. Cecilia Ogwal requested the Speaker to modify the subsequent Order Papers since the Executive was slacking on their responsibility and include presentation of reports from committees because many of them were ready.

The Speaker urged the Ministers and MPs to attend plenary sittings for this week to handle urgent matters in order for her to adjourn Parliament and allow the MPs to participate in their respective political party acivities.