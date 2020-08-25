India has donated an assortment of vehicles and motorcycles to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). UPDF says the assortment who argument the efficient running of the military.

The donation is a fulfillment of the earlier pledge by Rt. Hon Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India when he visited Uganda in July 2018.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs Hon Adolf Mwesige, who received the donation at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on behalf of the Government of Uganda expressed his gratitude for the historic bilateral historic friendship existing between both countries, noting that the gesture will help UPDF register successes in delivering national security, regional and international peace.

Mwesige said that the various cooperation offers and support in technical and professional fields have enhanced the professional disposition of UPDF. “We view them as a sign of brotherly friendship and we shall always remain grateful for this immense cooperation,” said Hon Mwesige.

The Defence minister promised to put the vehicles to good use since they will enhance troop mobility in execution of national defence as guided by the Commander in Chief of the UPDF Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The Indian High Commissioner to Uganda His Excellency. Ajay. Kumar commended Uganda for maintaining the deep rooted historic relationship between both countries, saying this is hinged on the struggle for both freedom and independence. He pledged India’s continued support to UPDF in terms of capacity building and training.

The donations included: 10 Tata Buses, 10 Tata trucks, 02 Tata ambulances and 14 Motorcycles.

The Handover function was also attended by the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs in Charge of General Duties Hon Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, Under Secretary Finance and Administration Mrs Edith Buturo who represented the Permanent Secretary, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Lt Gen Joseph Musanyufu,

The Chief of Logistics and Engineering Brig Gen Charles Bakahumura, representatives from the Indian community in Uganda, and other UPDF senior officers.