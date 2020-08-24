President Yoweri Museveni has claimed that Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago almost got a heart attack when he learnt that his now former Deputy Hajjat Sarah Kanyike had been captured by the head of state.

Museveni made the allegation on Monday while officially congratulating Kanyike who was recently appointed State Minister for Disabilities and Elderly.

“I congratulate Ms. Sarah Kanyike upon her appointment as State Minister for Disabilities and Elderly. I want to express sympathy to my son Lukwago (Erias) who almost got a heart attack because I captured a big fish from my old party (DP),” Museveni posted on his official Facebook page.

” I am happy with people like Ms. Kanyike who put the problems of the people ahead of party differences. What Uganda needs is unity aimed at serving our people.”

Last month, Museveni made a u-turn to appoint former KCCA Deputy Lord Mayor Kanyike to the Ministry of Gender as a State Minister for the elderly and people with disabilities, a docket that has been empty for years.

In June, Mr Museveni had appointed Kanyike as director gender, community service, and production.

However, in a turn of events, Kanyike’s name was taken off a list that was submitted to the Public Service Commission for appointment on July 21, 2020.

Although no reason was forwarded for skipping Kanyike’s name, it was later discovered that the former Erias Lukwago deputy had been appointed a minister.

“Notice is hereby given that the appointments committee is scheduled for Tuesday 28th July, 2020 at 10:00am in the Conference hall A basement floor, Parliament House to interact with Ms Sarah Kanyike, the nominee Minister of State for disability and elderly, “Paul G. Wabwire, from the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said in a notice to the Appointment Committee.

After being appointed as one of the directors of KCCA, Lukwago replaced Kanyike, with Doreen Nyanjura.

Lukwago made the announcement, after the expiry of his three day ultimatum to Kanyike.

Kanyike’s silence, which Lukwago could had interpreted as insubordination, sent him a message that she had made up her mind to take up a new job.