Veteran journalist Basajjamivule Bbwaddene Nsolonkambwe has downplayed Robert Kyagulanyi’s chances of replacing President Yoweri Museveni at State House saying he is surrounded by morally lame people who cannot be trusted by the Ugandan public.

Mivule further tipped the public that voting out President Museveni to replace him with the rogue gang led by Kyagulanyi famously known as Bobi Wine, who is a ‘homosexual’ and ‘high on drugs’ would be the biggest mistake for which even God wouldn’t forgive the country.

The fire spitting scribe made the poisonous rant during his weekly Facebook live political show on over the weekend where he spent almost an hour articulating reasons why Bobi Wine’s NUP was not fit to run the country whatsoever adding that even God had already decided against it.

President Museveni will not leave office only to be replaced with this bunch of rogues, imbeciles, drug addicts and homosexuals. We deserve better as a country and we can’t afford to look on as our country heads into an unprecedented turmoil even God himself won’t allow that to happen,” he vowed.

Mivule, who recently was held by the country’s security over sectarianism further explained why he regretted having played a tribal card while bad mouthing the Banyankore as bad people. He said they are very good people.

He explained that although he had been castigating the group as land grabbers, he later realised his attack was not a honest one for he had only seen just two Banyankore grabbing people’s land all his life.

“I admit I was wrong about the attack on Banyankore. These people are actually not as bad as they had been painted. They are not land grabbers. In fact not all of them. I have actually seen only two of them grabbing land in my life. That’s why I had to apologise to them,” he explained.

Seemingly prepared to see his former allies completely crashed, the controversially agitated activist further pronounced hope for the country that the threat of these wrong people taking over the Country’s leadership was very minimal since they seemed too disorganised to stage a successful challenge against Museveni’s well organized NRM administration.

Quoting his woes with the security where he accused the Kamwokya group of forsaking him when he needed them most, Mivule says a group which doesn’t value it’s fighters can never win a battle as it’s forces will be demoralized at the time.

As for the young people in the country, he advises them to stop day dreaming that the unserious National Unity Platform (NUP) party would take them anywhere and so they should instead find jobs to work and improve their lives.

He further advised the Kamwokya outfit to storm the field and mobilise for grassroot support at the expense of depending on shamelessly vulgar Facebook idol youths ready to hurl insults at whoever genuinely tries to advise or criticise their leader Mr Kyagulanyi.

He also said that the group was a disgrace to the parents and children of this generation since their obscene insults to it’s critics would set a wrong and regrettable precedent for the next generations.

He also said he had embarked on a mountainous task of preaching to the people of Uganda to give up on this unpleasant group and he had started from Gayaza in Wakiso district where many had already given up on Bobi Wine as he contemplates on which party to recruit them into since he had not yet made up his mind on the choice.