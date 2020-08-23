Police in Rubanda district on Saturday while at Murole town council arrested at least 66 people for defying Covid- 19 preventive measures.

The arrested were not wearing face masks while others were operating shops without hand washing facilities.

Elly Maate, the kigezi regional police spokesperson commenting on the matter said operations will continue in the entire Kigezi region until the populace embraces standard operating procedures as directed by the ministry of health against the spread of Covid-19.

On Friday, police in Kabale district arrested over one hundred people over the same matter.