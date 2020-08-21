The Democratic Party (DP) president General Nobert Mao has said that he only attacks people who insult him and he owns no apology to anyone.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline political show on Thursday, Mao said that most people have branded him as someone who insults whoever disagrees with him but according to him, he only face off with people who attack him first.

“I have been on the side of vicious attacks. I only attack those who attack me. I have never attacked anybody when unprovoked. We have been under a lot of attacks as an old party. There was a time some people came to DP and sung about Bobi Wine. Why would they do that, yet we are not in power? In exchange for that attack, I had to tell Ugandans what a pressure group is. It was only fair to comment.” he said.

Mao has always used his rhetorical language to abuse politicians normally members of his party who differ from his decisions.

“I even considered filing a case but then I realised that stupidity is not an offence; it’s not written anywhere in the Penal Code. If it was, many people would be in prison. It is not even taxable; I wish there was a tax on stupidity, Uganda would be a very rich country. By insulting me, you’re putting me away from the negotiating table,” Mao attacked MP Muwanga Kivumbi after accusing him of being a mole working for President Yoweri Museveni.

Following their appointment into Dr Kizza Besigye’s People’s government ‘cabinet’, Mao branded Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Nambooze and Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago watermelons which are green outside but red inside.