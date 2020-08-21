Moments after Speaker Rebecca Kadaga trouncing her political nemesis Princess Persis Namuganza to retain her place in the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), details have emerged on why she opted for an open war even when the President Yoweri Museveni had offered to do her the same favor he had done for First Vice-chairperson Moses Kigongo by asking their challengers out.

As it started looking like a defeat for Kadaga at the hands of Namuganza, Museveni reportedly convened a meeting with Namuganza, SG Kasule Lumumba, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa and Kadaga herself where the other ladies ganged up on the speaker accusing her of hobnobbing with the opposition and being hostile to some party members.

In response, Museveni calmly asked a fully charged Kadaga to make peace with her nemeses so he too would help her have a soft landing in the polls by instantly ejecting the troublesome princess out of the race.

That wasn’t all from the President though. Kadaga was additionally asked to drop her Speakership ambitions in the next Parliament and wait on Museveni to appoint her to a noble cabinet docket if she made it back next year.

In fury, Kadaga openly told off the President and also asked her other haters in attendance that she would not do what they were asking her. She outrightly told Museveni she wanted the contest to end on the ballot and resultantly asked Namuganza “we meet in polls” to the annoyance of Lumumba and Nankabirwa.