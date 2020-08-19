The State Minister for Mineral Development also Tororo district Woman Member of Parliament Sarah Achieng Opendi is likely to face it rough as her opponent in the NRM forthcoming party primaries Phibby Otala gets an invisible hand to support her.

Like how it was in the last elections in 2016, Opendi is facing off with Otala in the ruling party primaries for Tororo Woman MP flag bearer. In 2015, Opendi lost to Otala in party primaries but she came as an independent in the general elections and managed to secure her seat by beating the latter masterfully.

A close associate of Opendi says their candidate has been facing a lot of challenges as an independent and that is why she decided to take part NRM party primaries ahead of 2021 general elections.

“The clear example was during weekend when she was campaigning for the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for the NRM second Vice-chairperson seat. One of the delegates humiliated her ‘You aren’t only an independent MP but you aren’t even holding any position in the party structures. How do you dare direct us on who to elect for CEC positions?’. Otala’s supporter attacked Opendi,” Opendi’s close associate revealed.

Other sources allege that such insults could be dealt with, but the invisible hand of the security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine could be the last blow to the incumbent. They allege that the security minister has always been undermined by Opendi because of the misunderstanding between her husband Atkins Katusabe- the Bukonjo County West legislator and the army general himself.

Also, Otala’s supporters accuse Opendi of using the parliamentary and ministerial prerogatives to fight personal wars with one of the 27 fighters that pioneered the five year bush war that brought their party in power.

The invisible support by the general has also increased Otala’s hopes and determination to unseat Opendi. She is more than ready for the race to the extent that she defied President Yoweri Museveni’s advice and resigned her diplomatic duties as Uganda’s ambassador to Nairobi just to come and frustrate the incumbent. Observers claim that she is more popular on the ground than the incumbent.