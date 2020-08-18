Prof John Opuda-Asibo has been installed as the third Chancellor of Victoria University, replacing the highly respected Dr Martin Aliker.

The new Chancellor said universities such a VU are going to raise the standards and reputation of higher education that there will be no need for students to seek an overseas degree.

He said when facilities and right human resources are put in place; VU will be able to satisfy the quest of students who believe a degree from the northern hemisphere university gives students better qualification. He vowed to ensure VU runs efficiently and effectively, ensuring students graduate on time and with right skills.

Chairman of the board, Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, saluted Dr Aliker, the immediate former chancellor, who was physically present at the event. He said he has rendered selfless service to VU.

“This is a historic moment for us in higher education,’ Mr Ruparelia said in his speech, showing that VU was on course to achieve its vision of offering the best university education in Uganda and beyond. “VU is having this function for the third time,” he underscored the importance of having credible succession.

Victoria University opened its doors in 2013, and has grown steadily in the past years.

In the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, which has grounded several educational institutions, VU has piloted and excelled at giving some of its students e-learning.

Sudhir said about 295 students have enrolled for e-learning, and are being supervised by the national council of higher learning.

“Students are nurtured in being the best in the future.” He said, adding several alumni have excelled in self employment since they graduated.

Mr Ruparelia said the Board of Directors and the University Council have secured 50 acres in Najjeera, an upscale Kampala suburb where they are setting up the main university campus which will accommodate at least 10,000 students.

Who is Prof. John Opuda-Asibo?

The 3rd Chancellor at the University Prof. John Opuda is a scholar of national and international repute. He joins VU at a critical moment, bringing expertise, wide-reach networks, experience and knowledge that will ensure that the University remains on top.

. – graduated with a veterinary Medical Degree from Makerere University. He holds a Masters Degree in Public Health and a PhD in Microbiology, Epidemiology and Public Health, both from the University of Minnesota, USA. His Public Health training has provided him with multi-sectoral knowledge application in Epidemiology (observational and analytical), Administration, Economics, Education and Governance.

Professor John Opuda-Asibo is a member of the Top Management Committee of the Ministry of Education, Government of Uganda. He is experienced in Education, Science, institutional Collaboration and Coordination, Negotiation, Dialogue, Cultural Interaction, Publishing, Grants awarding, Scientific Research, Organisation, Harmonization of Curricula and Educational Systems.