Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has announced he will be seeking his party’s flag to run for President in forthcoming general elections.

Amuriat is expected to pick nomination forms at the party offices in Najjanankumbi tomorrow Wednesday.

“Accordingly I will be picking and completing the FDC forms for Expression of Interest tomorrow Wednesday 19th August, 2020 at 10:30 am and returning Nomination forms on 26th August, 2020 at 11 am,” Amuriat said in a statement.

The development follows FDC’s recent failure to get anyone expressing interest in flying its flag in the 2021 general election. And early this month, the party leadership postponed the nomination deadline for their presidential flag bearer.

Mr Amuriat said last month that before the end of August, FDC will have a flag bearer and here he is.

When Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago joined FDC in July, there was an anticipation that the party was planning to field him as their presidential flag bearer but this was put to bed on last week when he picked nomination forms to run for the same position ( Lord Mayor) come 2021.

Recently, Dr Kizza Besigye,the four time presidential candidate said that he would not take part in next year’s general elections.

See Amuriat’s statement:

Fellow Citizens, family, friends and members of the Great Forum for Democratic Change Party,

Greetings. I have this day of 17th August, 2020 taken a conscious decision to offer myself as candidate for President of Uganda. For this to happen I must subject myself to the internal selection process of my party, the Forum for Democratic Change, FDC. Accordingly I will be picking and completing the FDC forms for Expression of Interest tomorrow Wednesday 19th August, 2020 at 10:30 am and returning Nomination forms on 26th August, 2020 at 11 am. I count on you all to offer prayers and all forms of support as I make this journey to become the highest ranking servant of this country. Thank you all

God bless you.

One Uganda One People

POA, POA, POA.

#POA4PresidentofUganda