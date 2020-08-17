The Minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has revealed that government my be forced to halt public transport again over Covid-19.

Gen Katumba said on Monday that it came to his attention that some taxi operators and motorists are not obeying the Covid-19 guidelines which were put up by the Ministry of Health and President Yoweri Museveni.

“With the increasing cases of community transmission, we may be forced to halt public transport,” the Minister said in a tweet.

In June, President Museveni lifted suspension on public transport. He allowed them to operate again while following the standard operating procedures.

Gen Katumba’s statement follows the Ministryoof Health confirmation of 66 new covid-19 cases from tests done on 15 August 2020. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,500.

Out of the confirmed cases, 30 were from Kampala , 6 from Namisindwa , 7 from Wakiso and 10 from Tororo, Moroto, Katakwi, Buikwe, Bukwo, Bundibugyo, Mbale, Isingiro, Hoima and Buliisa

11 contacts were from the previously confirmed cases: – 9 from Kampala – 2 from Namisindwa and Nakaseke while 2 returnees: 1 from Ethiopia, 1 from Oman also tested positive for the deadly disease.