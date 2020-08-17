Unapologetic presidential aspirant Charles Rwomushana has hailed Democratic Party Nobert Mao for standing bravely to fight a sectarian group within DP that had threatened to devour him.

Rwomushana,s a former spy, made the remarks in reference to the many leaders majorly MPs and councillors who recently ditched DP for Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party, citing poor leadership within the party under Mao.

To him, the opposition to Mao’s administration at the helm of the Country’s oldest party was premised on tribalism which he says needed not to be handled with soft gloves.

He furthers notes that he has followed the whole saga, with the leaders from Buganda fighting Mao on account of his tribe with some accusing him of being born of a Munyankore and Acholi mother and father respectively. The former political intelligence officer addeda that this was reason enough to know which type of people they were dealing with – “a deadly reactionary and silly gang”.

He concludes by encouraging the DP leader to take heart and let the errant members go wherever they want to because it’s at Kamwokya they deserve to be.

However, the majority of the MPs that quit DP have over the years expressed what was going wrong in the party and moved to rectify them to the displeasure of Mao and his deputy, Denis Mukasa Mbidde.

The break away group including among others Erias Lukwago, Betty Nambooze, Muwanga Kivumbi, Mathias Mpuuga, Merdard Sseggona also accuse Mao of surborging filling vacant positions in the party, despite numerous exits and deaths, in favor of ruling by decree or with a small group of illegitimate people.

Below is Rwomushana’s statement in full;

The arrogance of these tribalists in Buganda who think they will own us and or threaten our existence must be challenged. Mao thanks for standing against enkwe I watched and witnessed them conspire against you, not against your character but for your tribe I heard them describe you as being a product of a Munyankole mother and an Acholi dad and I realised we were dealing with a friend deadly reactionary and silly gang. Let them go They have gone to their right place, ku kasasiro stage in Kamwokya. They will rot there