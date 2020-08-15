Police in Rubanda District on Saturday morning deported eleven Congolese nationals who entered Uganda illegally.

The police had intercepted two buses of Baby coach number UAU 522 L and Malaika number UBB 992 AL which were traveling from Kisoro to Kampala with passengers including eleven Congolese nationals from South Kivu who had entered the country illegally through porous entry points.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate, only four out of the eleven were adults.

Maate said they were immediately deported.

“Because our country is still under lockdown, the Rubanda district task force decided that they be taken back to Bunagana and out of Uganda before they mix up with Ugandan nationals as a preventive measure not to allow them be in contact and do harm in transmitting the pandemic,” Maate Said.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police under file number SD 25/15/08/2020.