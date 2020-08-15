Former Tororo Municipality MP Sanjay Tanna has urged youth to shun Bobi Wine’s People Power/National Unity Platform (NUP), warning that Uganda isn’t ready to be like Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia which are marred by instabilities.

While meeting the greater Kabale NRM delegates on Thursday evening at Kigezi gardens in Kabale Municipality, Tanna said young people haven’t been told the achievements of NRM, the future prospects of the party citing them as the reasons behind their joining Bobi wine’s side.

“The young people who are coming up don’t know. And because they don’t know, they want to play with fire. When I was young and I sit near to a charcoal stove, my mother could tell me it will burn you.”

“But the old people in NRM aren’t telling the young ones where we’re coming from as the party, where we are today and were we shall be tomorrow, there’s a crisis.”

“In Kampala we have very many young people wearing red ballets and they say we want change and some of us are saying we are comfortable with the president. They want to test what is happening in DRC, in South Sudan and Somalia. Some of us we aren’t ready to taste that,” Tanna said.

Tanna is contesting for the post of vice chairperson for the National Resistance Movement party for Western Uganda.