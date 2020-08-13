Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is in a tight corner.

The largest opposition political group has failed to get anyone expressing interest in flying its flag in the forthcoming presidential election. And early this month, the party leadership postponed the nomination deadline for their presidential flag bearer.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat the party president said last month that before the end of August, FDC will have a flag bearer. Yet until now no one has expressed interest.

When Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago joined FDC in July, there was an anticipation that the party was planning to field him as their presidential flag bearer but this was put to bed on Thursday 13 August when he picked nomination forms to run for the same position ( Lord Mayor) come 2021.

Now in order to save the party from embarrassment of not having a candidate on the ballot paper in the upcoming elections, some desperate supporters of FDC have vowed to force Dr Kizza Besigye to stand again for president.

Recently, the four time presidential candidate said that he will not take part in next year’s general elections.

“To all Royal supporters of Dr Kizza Besigye and well wishers,we are formerly planning to storm Kasangati State House in our pursuit to convince if not push Dr Kizza Besigye to Pick Nominations for President of Uganda.We want him in the race by Jury or Furry. #BesigyeOnTheBallot,” a one Henry Chemba posted on Facebook.

Chemba’s suggestion has been warmly welcomed by other FDC supporters.

See comments:

Hillary Musiimenta Kizza besigye on the ballot, by force

Turamyomwe Fred Dr Besigye must contest, period

Twesiime Jimdon U HAVE my support.

Fred Mwebembezi We shall pick nomination forms and give them to him. We shall see whether he will turn down our offer.

#KB4President

Jon T Yawe I’m in. Kizza-Besigye Wrn on ballotpaper