Renowned political commentator Frank Gashumba has congratulated the National Unity Platform party upon getting another contender for it’s Presidency in Andrew Mwenda whom he further tipped for the top most office ahead of the current leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

“People Power gets second aspirant for presidential flag bearer, Andrew Mwenda. At least NUP delegates will have a choice: He hopes to stand against Hon Robert Kyagulanyi in the party primaries and win to become party flag bearer.”

His comments on the subject seemed to suggest that he too like Mwenda didn’t approve the act of NUP endorsing Bobi Wine for a Presidential Candidate unchallenged a habit the ruling National Resistance Movement has been variously castigated for.

Gashumba’s suspicious remarks on the Kamwokya outfit come at a time when veteran scribe Andrew Mwenda has just called for a delegates conference to allow him challenge People Power supremo for the Party’s Presidential candidature in next year’s general elections.

Mwenda also called for a Presidential debate between himself and Mr Wine prompting cold shivers from the Kamwokya faithfuls who suspect that the former Museveni sympathiser is just after embarrassing their man for they certainly know political understanding would not give him any sort of advantage over the intelligent scribe.

Mwenda’s calls for the challenge however comes at a time the Kamwokya based party already finished convening their delegates conference where Bobi Wine was elected party president unopposed.